With a market cap of ₹27,586 crore, Oberoi Realty Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the real estate industry. The company deals in real estate projects in the residential, commercial, retail, social infrastructure, and hospitality sectors. For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2022, the company's board of directors has recommended a dividend at the rate of ₹3 per equity share, or 30% of the paid-up equity share capital. The proposed equity dividend will result in total cash outflows of ₹10,908.07 lakh. As Oberoi Realty has announced an equity dividend of 30.00 per cent, or ₹3 per share, for the year ending March 2022, at the current share price of ₹758.20, this equates to a dividend yield of 0.4 per cent.

For the purpose of dividend the company on 23rd June, has said in its exchange filing that “Further, kindly take note that July 8, 2022 shall be the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend on equity shares for FY 2021-22. Accordingly, the said dividend, as recommended by the Board, if declared and approved at the above Annual General Meeting, will be paid to those members whose names appear on the Register of Members at the end of day on July 8, 2022."

Oberoi Realty's stock gained 1.13 per cent from its previous close of Rs. 749.70 and closed today at Rs. 758.20. In the last 1 year, the stock has given 25.50% returns to its shareholders but on a year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has fallen 14.65% so far in 2022. The stock has fallen 12.22% over the past six months, but it has gained 0.40 per cent during the past five trading days. At the current price of ₹758.20, the stock is trading 27.92 per cent below its 52-week high and 26.93 per cent above its 52-week low on the NSE, where it reached a 52-week high of ₹1,051.90 on 3 November 2021 and a 52-week low of ₹597.30 on 24 June 2021. The stock is trading above the five-day moving averages but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages according to the last traded price.