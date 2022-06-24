This large cap realty stock fixes record date for dividend2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 10:55 PM IST
With a market cap of ₹27,586 crore, Oberoi Realty Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the real estate industry. The company deals in real estate projects in the residential, commercial, retail, social infrastructure, and hospitality sectors. For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2022, the company's board of directors has recommended a dividend at the rate of ₹3 per equity share, or 30% of the paid-up equity share capital. The proposed equity dividend will result in total cash outflows of ₹10,908.07 lakh. As Oberoi Realty has announced an equity dividend of 30.00 per cent, or ₹3 per share, for the year ending March 2022, at the current share price of ₹758.20, this equates to a dividend yield of 0.4 per cent.