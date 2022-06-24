This large cap realty stock fixes record date for dividend

Oberoi Realty's stock gained 1.13 per cent from its previous close of Rs. 749.70 and closed today at Rs. 758.20. In the last 1 year, the stock has given 25.50% returns to its shareholders but on a year-to-date (YTD) basis the stock has fallen 14.65% so far in 2022. The stock has fallen 12.22% over the past six months, but it has gained 0.40 per cent during the past five trading days. At the current price of ₹758.20, the stock is trading 27.92 per cent below its 52-week high and 26.93 per cent above its 52-week low on the NSE, where it reached a 52-week high of ₹1,051.90 on 3 November 2021 and a 52-week low of ₹597.30 on 24 June 2021. The stock is trading above the five-day moving averages but below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages according to the last traded price.

