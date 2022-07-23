This large cap stock fixes record date for 900% dividend: Check key takeaways

The Board of Directors of the company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is further to inform you that the Record Date for the purpose of payment of final dividend will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022. As informed earlier, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 12, 2022, had recommended a dividend of INR 90/- (Rupees Ninety only) per Equity Share for the financial year 2021-22. The said dividend, if declared by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid on Friday, September 2, 2022. Further, please note that the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of members to vote through remote e-voting or e-voting at the Annual General Meeting is Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The remote e-voting period would commence on Saturday, August 13, 2022 (9.00 a.m. IST) and would end on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 (5.00 p.m. IST)."