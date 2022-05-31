This large cap textile stock fixes record date for interim dividend of 70

In comparison to the previous closing of ₹44,442.15, the stock is currently trading at a market price of ₹44,912 with a 1.06 per cent upside gap. The stock has increased by 6.90 per cent in the previous five trading days, and it has increased by 9.73 per cent so far on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2022. On the NSE, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹46,737.70 on April 26, 2022, and a 52-week low of ₹29,119.95 on June 30, 2021, implying that the stock is now trading 3.90 per cent near its 52-week high and 54 per cent above its 52-week low.