This large cap textile stock fixes record date for interim dividend of 70

Page Industries' Board of Directors announced a 4th interim dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share at its meeting held on May 26, 2022. The record date for interim dividend payment is June 3, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on June 2, 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Page Industries' Board of Directors announced a 4th interim dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share at its meeting held on May 26, 2022. The record date for interim dividend payment is June 3, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on June 2, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Page Industries' Board of Directors announced a 4th interim dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share at its meeting held on May 26, 2022. The record date for interim dividend payment is June 3, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on June 2, 2022.
The company has informed BSE by saying that “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 26 May 2022) has declared 4th Interim Dividend 2021-22 of Rs. 70/- per equity share. As informed earlier, the record date fixed for the payment of interim dividend is 3 June 2022. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 24 June 2022."
The company has informed BSE by saying that “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 26 May 2022) has declared 4th Interim Dividend 2021-22 of Rs. 70/- per equity share. As informed earlier, the record date fixed for the payment of interim dividend is 3 June 2022. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 24 June 2022."
Page Industries Ltd recorded a net profit of ₹190.52 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, up 64.86 per cent from the previous year's net profit of ₹115.56 crore. During the quarter, revenue from operations increased by 26.15 per cent to ₹1,111.11 crore, compared to ₹880.76 crore in the previous quarter. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the company's total expenses reached ₹870.04 crore, up 18.58 per cent from ₹733.69 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net profit for the fiscal year ending March 2022 increased by 57.53 per cent to ₹536.53 crore, up from ₹340.58 crore the previous financial year. The company's revenue from operations reached ₹3,886.46 crore, up 37.18 per cent from ₹2,832.96 crore the previous year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In comparison to the previous closing of ₹44,442.15, the stock is currently trading at a market price of ₹44,912 with a 1.06 per cent upside gap. The stock has increased by 6.90 per cent in the previous five trading days, and it has increased by 9.73 per cent so far on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2022. On the NSE, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹46,737.70 on April 26, 2022, and a 52-week low of ₹29,119.95 on June 30, 2021, implying that the stock is now trading 3.90 per cent near its 52-week high and 54 per cent above its 52-week low.