This large cap textile stock fixes record date for interim dividend of 70

On the NSE, the stock reached a 52-week high of 46,737.70 on April 26, 2022, and a 52-week low of 29,119.95 on June 30, 2021, implying that the stock is now trading 3.90 per cent near its 52-week high and 54 per cent above its 52-week low.
2 min read . 08:54 AM ISTVipul Das

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Page Industries' Board of Directors announced a 4th interim dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share at its meeting held on May 26, 2022. The record date for interim dividend payment is June 3, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on June 2, 2022.

The company has informed BSE by saying that “The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 26 May 2022) has declared 4th Interim Dividend 2021-22 of Rs. 70/- per equity share. As informed earlier, the record date fixed for the payment of interim dividend is 3 June 2022. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 24 June 2022."

Page Industries Ltd recorded a net profit of 190.52 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, up 64.86 per cent from the previous year's net profit of 115.56 crore. During the quarter, revenue from operations increased by 26.15 per cent to 1,111.11 crore, compared to 880.76 crore in the previous quarter. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the company's total expenses reached 870.04 crore, up 18.58 per cent from 733.69 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net profit for the fiscal year ending March 2022 increased by 57.53 per cent to 536.53 crore, up from 340.58 crore the previous financial year. The company's revenue from operations reached 3,886.46 crore, up 37.18 per cent from 2,832.96 crore the previous year.

In comparison to the previous closing of 44,442.15, the stock is currently trading at a market price of 44,912 with a 1.06 per cent upside gap. The stock has increased by 6.90 per cent in the previous five trading days, and it has increased by 9.73 per cent so far on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2022. On the NSE, the stock reached a 52-week high of 46,737.70 on April 26, 2022, and a 52-week low of 29,119.95 on June 30, 2021, implying that the stock is now trading 3.90 per cent near its 52-week high and 54 per cent above its 52-week low.