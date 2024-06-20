This little-known defence stock multiplied 3x in a year. More gains ahead?

Consistent order inflow

The surging demand in the defence sector has translated into a significant increase in orders for CFF Fluid Control. This positive trend, coupled with the company's impressive track record, has positioned it as a prime contractor for various defence projects. In 2024, it secured numerous contracts with substantial order values. In February, it was awarded a contract for the procurement of spare parts for Project P75, valued at approximately ₹48.1 million. In the same month, it secured an additional contract for routine and repair contracts (RRC) of hull valves and doublers on-board P-75 class submarines worth ₹41.4 million.