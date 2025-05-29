This little-known mulitbagger micro-cap stock just raised ₹6 crore via preferential shares to buy BITCOINS!

In the rare instance of the world of crypto investing intersecting with Dalal Street, a little-known multibagger micro-cap company — Jetking Infotrain — used the funds it raised from stock market investors to buy bitcoins.

Jetking Infotrain informed the exchanges on May 28 that the ₹6 crore it raised through a preferential issue has been utilised to buy the world's largest crypto token, Bitcoin.

As part of its fundraising plan, the micro-cap firm, having a market capitalisation of just ₹79 crore, raised ₹6.10 crore via allotment of 3,96,156 equity shares at a price of ₹154 each.

The company stated that the capital raised was used to acquire virtual digital assets (i.e., Bitcoin), in line with the approved objectives of the preferential issue.

Jetking's bitcoin holdings The company said as of March 31, 2025, it held 15.06 Bitcoins.

"Subsequent to the preferential issue and through deployment of both the issue proceeds and internal accruals from operating cash flows, the company has further increased its Bitcoin holdings," the microcap company told exchanges.

With this, it now holds 21 Bitcoins, acquired at an average purchase price of ₹64.65 lakh, amounting to ₹13.57 crore.

Bitcoin was trading at $108,778 today, with a market capitalisation of $2.16 trillion, according to data available on Coin MarketCap.

Circuit-to-circuit stock Jetking Infotrain stock tends to move in upper and lower circuits. In most sessions during May, the stock has either been locked in the 2% upper circuit or a 2% lower circuit.

In trade today, May 29, the micro-cap stock was locked in the 2% upper circuit at ₹133.60 on the BSE. This was the second straight day of gains for the stock. Prior to this, Jetkind Infotrain's share price was stuck in the lower price band for seven straight sessions.

In the last one year, Jetking Infotrain has emerged to be a multibagger stock, rising 143%.

The stock sees low volumes, with the two-week average traded quantity on BSE of just 5900 shares. Today, 4156 shares of Jetking Infotrain changed hands.

Jetking Infotrain Ltd is engaged in the business of IT Training in Hardware, Networking and Digital courses.