This little-known stock supplies critical components to the transformer industry

Conclusion

The Indian government has rolled out several initiatives to bolster growth of the domestic electronics manufacturing sector. Factors such as government efforts to upgrade grid infrastructure, integrate advanced technologies, and facilitate new inter-state transmission system (ISTS) and HDVC projects are driving this surge in demand. Moreover, international orders, increased global infrastructure spending, the adoption of renewable energy, and strategies like the "China plus one" approach and supplier consolidation are further contributing to the sector's promising outlook.