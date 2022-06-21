This logistic stock trading at a discount of 40% from high, buy for 118% upside

ICICI Securities has said in a note that “We visited the Farukh Nagar sorting centre of Gati in Haryana. It’s 113,000 sqft facility is located inside Allcargo Logistics Park. Farukh Nagar has helped Gati consolidate three different erstwhile NCR hubs across 84,000 sqft allowing the benefits of consolidation, cross docking (having 89 bays), dock lever, improved planning for IT integration and better connectivity. According to the management, current infrastructure is adequate to meet Gati’s NCR infrastructure needs for the next 10 years. Gati CEO Pirojshaw Sarkari reiterated the exit revenue run-rate of Rs30bn in three years and the exit FY23E gross margin/EBITDA run-rate of 29/9% and FY24E exit gross margin / EBITDA run-rate of 32 /12-15%, respectively. There will not be any meaningful increase in lease expenses despite Seven new sorting centres coming up as Gati will be giving up old sorting centres."