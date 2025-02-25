Markets
This Maharatna company's stumbling stock belies its steady growth. Should you invest?
Suchitra Mandal 6 min read 25 Feb 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Summary
- NTPC Green Energy’s stock plunged 9% to an all-time low on Monday, rattling investors just months after its listing. The company remains a key player in India’s renewable energy push, but can it keep costs in check?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On 24 February, NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), the newly listed renewable-energy subsidiary of state-run NTPC Ltd, saw its worst day yet in the stock market. The stock tumbled nearly 9% to an all-time low of ₹96.20, extending its downward trajectory since listing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less