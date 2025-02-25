NGEL’s market performance since its initial public offering (IPO) has been anything but stellar. After debuting on 27 November at ₹111.50 a share, a modest 3% premium, it has consistently traded below its IPO price of ₹108 since 11 February. The stock is currently down 38% from its 52-week high of ₹155, which it touched in early December. Bearish sentiment in the broader public-sector space and the overall market has only exacerbated the situation.