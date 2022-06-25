This Maharatna stock fixes record date for stock split: Check details here

The stock has fallen more than 48 per cent in the past year, while on the NSE, the stock has plummeted more than 8 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in 2022. The stock has fallen more than 37% over the past six months and more than 7% over the past month. The stock has climbed by over 3% per cent over the past five trading days, though, and on Friday it closed at Rs. 68.15, up 1.34 per cent from its previous closing of Rs. 67.25. Based on the last traded price, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. The stock has been gaining over the past two days and has climbed 2.26 per cent. On the NSE, the stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹145.90 on 30th July 2021 and a 52-week-low of ₹63.60 on 20th June 2022 indicating that at the current level the stock is trading 53.28% below its 52-week-high and 7.15% above from its 52-week-low. Based on TTM results ending March 22, the stock's PE is 2.29.

