This maharatna stock offers 6.40% dividend yield, Sharekhan says to buy

Turnover increased by 27% in the fourth quarter to ₹4,972.91 crore, and by 55% in the fiscal year to ₹16,427.65 crore. Oil India's revenue from operations in March 2022 was ₹4,478.61 crore, up 73.62 percent from ₹2,579.50 crore in March 2021, while the company's EPS climbed to Rs. 15.03 from Rs. 7.82 in March 2021. According to the brokerage firm Sharekhan, the company’s operational performance was mixed with in line with crude oil realisation of $98.1/ bbl (up 24.8% q-o-q) while oil sales volumes of 0.73 mmt (up 0.8% q-o-q) was slightly above our estimate. However, gas sales volume disappointed sharply with a 11.9% q-o-q decline to 0.56 bcm. Oil division’s EBIT grew strongly by 74.2% q-o-q to Rs. 2,089 crore reflecting the benefit of higher oil prices and gas EBIT turned positive to Rs. 77 crore (versus EBIT loss of Rs. 108 crore in Q3FY22), as per the brokerage.