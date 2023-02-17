This Mahindra group stock may surge 20% in 9 months, says HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities stock recommendations: Mahindra Lifespace share price has remained in base building mode after climbing to life-time high of ₹550.75 apiece levels on NSE in September 2022. From September 2022 to end of January 2023, this Mahindra group stock remained under profit booking pressure and came below at around ₹345 apiece levels. However, in last one month, this stock has given sharp upside movement that has attracted attention of stock market experts and retail investors. As per the HDFC Securities report, Mahindra Lifespace share price may ascend up to ₹459 per share levels in coming two to three quarters.

