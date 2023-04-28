This medical equipment manufacturer stock gains 13% after 35.80% jump in Q4 PAT and 30.60% growth in revenue

This medical equipment manufacturer stock gains 13% after 35.80% jump in Q4 PAT and 30.60% growth in revenue2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Prevest DenPro Limited announces strong financial results for FY23, Reporting a 35.80% growth in PAT and a 30.60% YoY rise in revenue from operations.
Prevest DenPro Limited announces strong financial results for FY23, Reporting a 35.80% growth in PAT and a 30.60% YoY rise in revenue from operations. Leading dental materials producer Prevest DenPro Limited announced a 42% rise in net profit for the January–March quarter of the fiscal year 2022–23 on the strength of higher sales. Comparing the March quarter to the December quarter, the company's net profit increased to ₹5.10 crore from ₹3.58 crore. The firm reported a net profit of Rs. 2.46 crore during Q4FY22.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×