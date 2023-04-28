This medical equipment manufacturer stock gains 13% after 35.80% jump in Q4 PAT and 30.60% growth in revenue

Prevest DenPro Limited announces strong financial results for FY23, Reporting a 35.80% growth in PAT and a 30.60% YoY rise in revenue from operations. Leading dental materials producer Prevest DenPro Limited announced a 42% rise in net profit for the January–March quarter of the fiscal year 2022–23 on the strength of higher sales. Comparing the March quarter to the December quarter, the company's net profit increased to ₹5.10 crore from ₹3.58 crore. The firm reported a net profit of Rs. 2.46 crore during Q4FY22.

The company's total revenue during the reporting quarter stood at ₹14.10 crore, up 10 per cent QoQ and around 38 per cent YoY whereas its total expenses came in at ₹8.32 crore in Q4FY23 as against ₹7.48 crore in December quarter and ₹6.57 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The earnings per share for the quarter under review grew 42 per cent to ₹4.26 as against ₹2.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The company has reported a net income of Rs.51.9 crores during the financial year ended March 31, 2023 as compared to Rs.39.7 crores during the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The company has posted a net profit of Rs.15.7 crores for FY23 as against a net profit of Rs.11.5 crores for FY22. The company reported EPS of Rs.13.09 during FY23 as compared to Rs.9.64 during FY22.

In September 2021, the stock went public on the BSE SME platform. It generated a massive 115 percent premium over the initial offer issue of ₹84. A producer of dental supplies with its headquarters in Jammu is Prevest Denpro. The company's main line of business is the production of a wide range of dental supplies.

The shares of Prevest Denpro closed today on the BSE at ₹403 apiece level, up by 12.90% from the previous close of ₹356.95.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test