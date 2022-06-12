This metal stock fixes record date for 1:2 bonus issue & announces 700% dividend

Also, the company has informed BSE by saying that “The Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs.14.00 per Equity Share (i.e. @ 700%) on 4,67,28,000 Equity Shares of Rs.2.00 each (pre-bonus) to the members, which translates into dividend of Rs.9.33 per equity share, having face value of Rs.2/- each (post-bonus), for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing AGM, would be paid to the members subject to deduction of tax at source, on or before September 8, 2022."