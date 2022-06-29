This microcap stock has surged 600% in one year. Brokerage sees more upside3 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 09:40 AM IST
- Radhika Jeweltech share price may go up to ₹203 apiece levels in long term, believes brokerage report
Multibagger stock: After climbing to its life-time high of ₹201 apiece levels on BSE, Radhika Jeweltech shares have remained under consolidation phase due to profit-taking trigger. However, in last one week, this microcap multibagger stock has shown some upside swing. Stock market experts are taking this upside movement as an indication from the multibagger stock about coming out from the base building mode. Radhika Jeweltech share price today is around ₹165 and Bonanza Wealth Management believes that the stock may go up to ₹203 apiece levels in long term, around 25 per cent upside from current price.