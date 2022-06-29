This microcap stock has surged 600% in one year. Brokerage sees more upside

Highlighting the valuations that may continue to fuel Radhika Jeweltech share price, Bonanza Wealth Management report says, "Radhika Jeweltech outsources the making of jewelleries from specialist manufacturers while the company focuses exclusively on sales. It has established strong relationships with manufacturers that exclusively design and manufacture jewellery pieces for the company. Radhika Jeweltech incentivized manufacturers for providing them enough orders to enable it to run at full capacity while the exclusivity arrangement ensures that other jewellers do not have access to the designs used by Radhika Jeweltech, which remains unique to the Radhika brand. The manufacturing cost of jewellery ranges between Rs.250-350 per gram depending on the market rate of gold and the intricacy of design."