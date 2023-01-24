This mid cap stock declares dividend, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 2.32%

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has considered and approved “Declaration of distribution of Rs. 3:00 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, comprising Rs. 2.01 per unit as interest, Rs. 0.43 per unit as taxable dividend, Rs. 0.25 per unit as exempt dividend, Rs. 0.30 per unit as repayment of SPV Debt and Rs. 0.01 per unit as treasury income. Record date for the distribution to the unitholders will be Monday, January 30, 2023 and the payment of distribution will be made on or before Wednesday, February 08, 2023."