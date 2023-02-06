This mid cap stock records 99.99% shareholders’ nod for 1:10 stock split

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is the first international player in the infrastructure sector of highways in India. IRB has an asset base of about Rs.60,000 Cr. across 10 States across the parent company and two InvITs, making it the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India. The proposed stock split of equity shares with a majority has received the approval of IRB Infrastructure Developers, the company said today. After the company’s Board of Directors authorised the split of one equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 into ten equity shares with a face value of Rs. 1, 99.99% of the company's shareholders supported the decision in a postal vote.

