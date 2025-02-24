Stock Market today: The mid-cap stock Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd gained 4% in the intraday trades on Monday despite stock market crash.

Triveni Engineering & Industries share price movement

Triveni Engineering & Industries share price opened at ₹366.55 on the BSE on Monday. The opening share price of Triveni Engineering & Industries was lower than the previous day closing price of which stood at ₹366.55. However the Triveni Engineering & Industries share price jumped to intraday highs of ₹398, despite stock market crash, when the Sensex lost more than 700 points. The rebound in Triveni Engineering & Industries meant the share price gained about 4% over the previous days close. Also the Triveni Engineering & Industries share price gained 5% over the intraday lows.

Triveni Engineering & Industries share price though had corrected significant from 52 week high of ₹536 seen in December, however the Triveni Engineering & Industries share is now bounding back. The Triveni Engineering & Industries share price is now gained more than 6% in last 5 trading sessions.

Triveni Engineering & Industries developments Triveni Engineering & Industries a few days back had bagged International Accolades for its Premium and Super Premium Whisky Brands.

Both of Triveni Engineering & Industries premium and super premium whisky brands, Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky and The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky, received prestigious accolades at the Superior Taste Awards 2025, hosted by the International Taste Institute, Brussels, in the Alcoholic Beverages - Spirits & Liquors category.

The Crafters Stamp Rare Artisan Blended Whisky earned the esteemed 3 Golden Stars (the highest rating) for "Exceptional Product," scoring above 90%, making it the first-ever Indian Made Blended Whisky to achieve such a distinction. Meanwhile, Matsya Triple Reserve Blended Whisky, Triveni’s premium offering, earned a 2-Star rating (out of 3) for its remarkable taste, scoring between 80% to 90%,