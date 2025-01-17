This mid-cap stock rises 4% despite falling markets. Here is why

Stock Market Today: The mid-cap stock HFCL Ltd gained up to 4% in the morning trades on Friday despite pressure on the benchmark indices that declined up to 0.6%.
The HFCL share price opened at ₹105.45 on the BSE on Friday, with gains of close to 3% over the previous day close. The HFCL share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹106.80 , which translated into gains of more than 4%. The HFCL Ltd share price has rebounded well from 13 January 2024 lows and is up moe than 12% in past few sessions this week.
The gains for HFCL share price are being led by strong order flows.
HFCL on Thursday post market hours announced having received ₹2501.30 Crores from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)
HFCL in its release on the exchanges, Company has successfully secured an Advance Work Order aggregating to ₹2,501.30 Crores for the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network of BharatNet Phase III in the Punjab Telecom Circle, from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited .
The time period of completion of the order is three Years for construction & 10 years of Maintenance Contract (Opex) @ 5.5% per annum of capex for 1st 5 years & @ 6.5% per annum of capex for next 5 years.
The Broad consideration or size of the order contract stands at ₹2,501.30 crores ., which includes Capex of ₹1244.61 Crores, Opex for newly constructed network ₹746.76 Crores and Opex for Existing Network ₹509.94 Crores
The BharatNet Phase III is set to link all 640,000 villages in India with high-speed internet, targeting over 250,000 gram panchayats. It aims to deliver a minimum of 100 Mbps bandwidth at each GP, bringing every GP online. The Company (HFCL) is dedicated for executing this landmark project in line with the Government’s vision of a ‘Digital India,’caiming to bridge the digital gap, especially in rural and underserved regions.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.