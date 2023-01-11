This mid cap stock to consider dividend, bonus shares and stock split next week

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is further to our intimation dated January 5, 2023, intimating the date of the Board meeting i.e. January 19, 2023, scheduled to inter alia consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022. We now wish to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board shall also consider the following proposals at the said Board meeting: a) declaration of fourth interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2022-23, to the equity shareholders of the Company; b) sub-division of equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and such other approvals as may be required in this regard; and c) issue of fully paid-up bonus equity share(s) to the shareholders of the Company in the ratio as the Board may deem fit, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and such other approvals as may be required in this regard. Further, we wish to inform that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, Monday, January 30, 2023, shall be fixed as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders of the Company, to receive the aforesaid interim dividend, if declared by the Board of Directors at its aforesaid meeting."