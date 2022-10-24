This midcap cement stock is pick of the week, rises over 33% in 4 months

Indian stock markets will resume normal trading on Tuesday. This week, trading in the market will be allowed only for three days with exception of muhurat trading which took place on the evening of October 24 due to the main Diwali. JK Cements is the pick of this week. The cement player has recorded double-digit growth from its lowest levels in June this year. Currently, the stock is available below ₹2,680 apiece on Dalal Street. JK Cements is a midcap stock on exchanges.
Indian stock markets will resume normal trading on Tuesday. This week, trading in the market will be allowed only for three days with exception of muhurat trading which took place on the evening of October 24 due to the main Diwali. JK Cements is the pick of this week. The cement player has recorded double-digit growth from its lowest levels in June this year. Currently, the stock is available below ₹2,680 apiece on Dalal Street. JK Cements is a midcap stock on exchanges.
On Monday's muhurat trading, JK Cement stock closed at ₹2,677.10 apiece up by 0.86% on BSE. The company's market cap is around ₹20,680.95 crore.
On Monday's muhurat trading, JK Cement stock closed at ₹2,677.10 apiece up by 0.86% on BSE. The company's market cap is around ₹20,680.95 crore.
On D-Street, JK Cements had hit a 52-week low of ₹2,005 apiece. From this level, the stock has gained by over 33.5% as of October 24. The stock had struck a 52-week high of ₹3,836.65 apiece on November 8 last year.
On D-Street, JK Cements had hit a 52-week low of ₹2,005 apiece. From this level, the stock has gained by over 33.5% as of October 24. The stock had struck a 52-week high of ₹3,836.65 apiece on November 8 last year.
JK Cements is one of India’s leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers in the World. Over four decades, the Company has partnered with India's multi-sectoral infrastructure needs on the strength of its product excellence, customer orientation, and technology leadership.
JK Cements is one of India’s leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers in the World. Over four decades, the Company has partnered with India's multi-sectoral infrastructure needs on the strength of its product excellence, customer orientation, and technology leadership.
At present, the company has an installed Grey Cement capacity of 14.7 mtpa and a White Cement and Wall Putty capacity of 2.8mtpa, making it one of the leading cement manufacturers in the country. It is the second-largest manufacturer of White Cement in India.
At present, the company has an installed Grey Cement capacity of 14.7 mtpa and a White Cement and Wall Putty capacity of 2.8mtpa, making it one of the leading cement manufacturers in the country. It is the second-largest manufacturer of White Cement in India.
JK Cements is the pick of the week from Axis Securities.
JK Cements is the pick of the week from Axis Securities.
Axis Securities highlights three factors as investment rationale in JK Cements. These are:
Axis Securities highlights three factors as investment rationale in JK Cements. These are:
1. Capacity expansion to drive higher sector revenue growth:
1. Capacity expansion to drive higher sector revenue growth:
Currently, the company is expanding its Grey Cement capacity by 4 mtpa which is expected to get commissioned in Q3FY23 taking the total capacity to 18.7 mtpa.
Currently, the company is expanding its Grey Cement capacity by 4 mtpa which is expected to get commissioned in Q3FY23 taking the total capacity to 18.7 mtpa.
With the coming up of new capacities, the company has the opportunity to capture further market share in demand accretive Central India market with a less volatile pricing trajectory.
With the coming up of new capacities, the company has the opportunity to capture further market share in demand accretive Central India market with a less volatile pricing trajectory.
Further, it is planning to expand its Grey Cement capacity by another 4 mtpa by setting up units in MP and UP.
Further, it is planning to expand its Grey Cement capacity by another 4 mtpa by setting up units in MP and UP.
In its report, Axis Sec said, "We expect volume CAGR of 14% over FY21-24E which is significantly higher than the estimated industry growth of 8% CAGR over the same period."
In its report, Axis Sec said, "We expect volume CAGR of 14% over FY21-24E which is significantly higher than the estimated industry growth of 8% CAGR over the same period."
2. Higher govt focus on housing and infra to drive Cement consumption:
2. Higher govt focus on housing and infra to drive Cement consumption:
The stock brokerage expects the housing and infra sector to further accelerate the Cement demand as the Central govt is very keen on developing housing (urban & rural, low-cost housing), Infra (Rail, Road, Port, Airport, Ropeways) under the various Central govt programs and initiatives.
The stock brokerage expects the housing and infra sector to further accelerate the Cement demand as the Central govt is very keen on developing housing (urban & rural, low-cost housing), Infra (Rail, Road, Port, Airport, Ropeways) under the various Central govt programs and initiatives.
Housing and infra sector consumes about 80-90% of the total cement produced in the country.
Housing and infra sector consumes about 80-90% of the total cement produced in the country.
That being said, the brokerage's note added, "With the general election 2024 fast approaching, rising construction activities will fuel the Cement demand moving ahead. We expect the overall Cement demand in the country to grow at a CAGR of 8-9 percent over FY22-FY25. Rising Cement demand will benefit the incumbent like JK Cements."
That being said, the brokerage's note added, "With the general election 2024 fast approaching, rising construction activities will fuel the Cement demand moving ahead. We expect the overall Cement demand in the country to grow at a CAGR of 8-9 percent over FY22-FY25. Rising Cement demand will benefit the incumbent like JK Cements."
3. Growth in the White Cement business:
3. Growth in the White Cement business:
According to Axis Sec's note, the white cement, and Wall Putty business contributes around 30% of overall revenue with a high EBITDA margin ranging between 25-28%.
According to Axis Sec's note, the white cement, and Wall Putty business contributes around 30% of overall revenue with a high EBITDA margin ranging between 25-28%.
The note added, "We expect white cement business to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the period FY21-24E. This will help in blended realization to improve from Rs.5700/tonne in FY21 to ₹6050/tonne in FY24E. We expect overall EBITDA margin to improve from current 17% to 19% in FY24E."
The note added, "We expect white cement business to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the period FY21-24E. This will help in blended realization to improve from Rs.5700/tonne in FY21 to ₹6050/tonne in FY24E. We expect overall EBITDA margin to improve from current 17% to 19% in FY24E."
Giving an outlook and valuation, Axis Sec's note said, "With expanded capacity, better pricing increased demand and cooling off in commodity prices we expect JKCL to report Revenue/EBITDA/APAT CAGR of 14%/15%/11% respectively over FY21-FY24E. Stock is currently trading at 16x and12x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA.
Giving an outlook and valuation, Axis Sec's note said, "With expanded capacity, better pricing increased demand and cooling off in commodity prices we expect JKCL to report Revenue/EBITDA/APAT CAGR of 14%/15%/11% respectively over FY21-FY24E. Stock is currently trading at 16x and12x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA.
Axis Securities recommends buying JK Cement stocks for a target price of ₹2,920 apiece.
Axis Securities recommends buying JK Cement stocks for a target price of ₹2,920 apiece.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.