This midcap cement stock is pick of the week, rises over 33% in 4 months

Indian stock markets will resume normal trading on Tuesday. This week, trading in the market will be allowed only for three days with exception of muhurat trading which took place on the evening of October 24 due to the main Diwali. JK Cements is the pick of this week. The cement player has recorded double-digit growth from its lowest levels in June this year. Currently, the stock is available below ₹2,680 apiece on Dalal Street. JK Cements is a midcap stock on exchanges.

