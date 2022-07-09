This miniratna debt-free stock announces record date for final dividend

On Friday, the stock closed at ₹93.65 level, up by 0.11% from its previous close of ₹93.55. The stock has dropped 33.89 per cent in the past year, and it has dropped 19.99 per cent year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2022. The stock has fallen 22.44 per cent over the past six months, and 3.55 per cent during the past month. RailTel Corporation shares reached a 52-week high of ₹150.40 on July 15, 2021, and a 52-week low of ₹84.00 on March 31, 2022, on the NSE. This means that the stock is now trading 37.73 per cent below the 52-week high and 11.48 per cent above the 52-week low. According to the data from Value Research, the company has no debt and the promoter holding is 72.84 per cent. Based on the last traded price, the stock is trading higher than 5 days and 20-day moving averages but lower than 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

