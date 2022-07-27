OPEN APP
The largest organisation in India for the development of hydropower is NHPC Limited. As a Mini Ratna Category-I PSU, NHPC Limited is also diversified into the solar and wind energy sectors. The company has announced a record date that shareholders must be aware of in order to be eligible for dividend payment for the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 2021–2022 at 5.00 per cent (Rs.0.50 per equity share) on the paid–up equity share capital of the Company.

NHPC has said in a stock exchange filing that “In compliance to Regulation 42 of the SEBI-LODR, it is to inform that the Company has fixed Thursday, August 11, 2022 as "Record Date" for determining entitlement of members to receive final dividend [as recommended by the Board of Directors@ 5.00% (Rs.0.50 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company] for the financial year 2021-22, if declared at the AGM. The members, whose name appear in the Register of Members/ List of Beneficial Owners as on the record date will be entitled to receive final dividend. The final dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid as per the provisions of the Act.

The last traded price of NHPC was 33.00 per share on the NSE. In the last 1 year the stock has surged 27.91% and on a YTD basis, the stock has surged 5.77% so far in 2022. The stock has gained 10.92% over the past six months and 1.54% over the past month. The stock has plummeted 1.20 per cent in the previous five trading sessions. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of 37.60 on 22-April-22 and a 52-week-low of 25.30 on 11-August-21 which indicates that at the current market price of 33.00 per share the stock is trading 12.23% below the 52-week-high and 30.43% above the 52-week-low.

