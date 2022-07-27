This Miniratna stock announces record date for final dividend2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 09:06 PM IST

The largest organisation in India for the development of hydropower is NHPC Limited. As a Mini Ratna Category-I PSU, NHPC Limited is also diversified into the solar and wind energy sectors. The company has announced a record date that shareholders must be aware of in order to be eligible for dividend payment for the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 2021–2022 at 5.00 per cent (Rs.0.50 per equity share) on the paid–up equity share capital of the Company.