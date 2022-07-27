This Miniratna stock announces record date for final dividend

NHPC has said in a stock exchange filing that “In compliance to Regulation 42 of the SEBI-LODR, it is to inform that the Company has fixed Thursday, August 11, 2022 as "Record Date" for determining entitlement of members to receive final dividend [as recommended by the Board of Directors@ 5.00% (Rs.0.50 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company] for the financial year 2021-22, if declared at the AGM. The members, whose name appear in the Register of Members/ List of Beneficial Owners as on the record date will be entitled to receive final dividend. The final dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid as per the provisions of the Act.