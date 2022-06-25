In the metal industry, Hindustan Copper Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 8,244 crore. Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), has Miniratna CPSEs classification and the company is managed by the Indian government's Ministry of Mines. Copper concentrate, copper cathodes, copper wire bar, continuous cast copper rod, and by-products such as anode slime (including gold, silver, etc.), copper sulphate, and sulphuric are all produced and marketed by the company. HCL's mines and factories are dispersed throughout five operational units in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. A recommendation to raise up to ₹500 crore through the issuance of debentures will soon be considered by the company's board.

The company has said today in its BSE exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) will be held on Thursday, the 30th June, 2022 to inter alia, consider and recommend resolutions seeking approval of the shareholders of the Company to authorize the Board of Directors (i) to raise funds by issue of equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement method to the extent of 9,69,76,680 equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each of the Company in one or more tranches (ii) to offer, issue and allot secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures or bonds on private placement basis up to Rs.500 crore."

The PBT for Hindustan Copper's fiscal year 2021–2022 increases by 338 per cent to ₹381.76 crore. At Rs. 1812 crore, the company records its highest-ever net turnover. For the quarter that ended on March 31, 2022, the firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹88.95 crore, as opposed to a net loss of ₹36.81 crore the previous year. In comparison to the same time last year, the firm reported net sales of ₹545.46 Cr, up from ₹522.24, and a total income of ₹561.47 Cr, up from ₹531.55 Cr. Upon approval of shareholders at the Company's next Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Board has recommended paying a dividend for the fiscal year 2021–2022 at an amount of Rs. 1.16 per share with a face value of Rs. 5 each which is the highest ever dividend per share announced by the company. The stock declined 0.29 per cent from its previous close of ₹85.45 on Friday to settle at a market price of ₹85.20. The stock has fallen 33.31 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in 2022, and as of the most recent trade, it is trading below the 5 days, 20 days, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.