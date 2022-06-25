This miniratna stock to consider raising ₹500 Cr via debentures or bonds2 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2022, 08:29 PM IST
- In the metal industry, Hindustan Copper Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 8,244 crore.
Listen to this article
In the metal industry, Hindustan Copper Ltd. is a mid-cap company with a market cap of Rs. 8,244 crore. Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), has Miniratna CPSEs classification and the company is managed by the Indian government's Ministry of Mines. Copper concentrate, copper cathodes, copper wire bar, continuous cast copper rod, and by-products such as anode slime (including gold, silver, etc.), copper sulphate, and sulphuric are all produced and marketed by the company. HCL's mines and factories are dispersed throughout five operational units in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. A recommendation to raise up to ₹500 crore through the issuance of debentures will soon be considered by the company's board.