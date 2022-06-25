This miniratna stock to consider raising 500 Cr via debentures or bonds

The PBT for Hindustan Copper's fiscal year 2021–2022 increases by 338 per cent to ₹381.76 crore. At Rs. 1812 crore, the company records its highest-ever net turnover. For the quarter that ended on March 31, 2022, the firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹88.95 crore, as opposed to a net loss of ₹36.81 crore the previous year. In comparison to the same time last year, the firm reported net sales of ₹545.46 Cr, up from ₹522.24, and a total income of ₹561.47 Cr, up from ₹531.55 Cr. Upon approval of shareholders at the Company's next Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Board has recommended paying a dividend for the fiscal year 2021–2022 at an amount of Rs. 1.16 per share with a face value of Rs. 5 each which is the highest ever dividend per share announced by the company. The stock declined 0.29 per cent from its previous close of ₹85.45 on Friday to settle at a market price of ₹85.20. The stock has fallen 33.31 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in 2022, and as of the most recent trade, it is trading below the 5 days, 20 days, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

