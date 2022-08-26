A mid-cap firm with a market valuation of ₹4,793.33 crore that operates in the industrial sector is Cochin Shipyard Ltd. One of India's top shipbuilding and repair facilities, Cochin Shipyard has Miniratna status. The sole shipyard managed by the Ministry of Ports and the largest public shipyard is Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Cochin Shipyard Ltd. shares ended trading on the NSE today at ₹365.00 a piece, up 3.94% from the previous close of ₹351.15. The stock has gained by 3.49% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has climbed by 2.70% so far in 2022. The stock's 52-week high on the NSE was ₹383.00 on 12 November 2021, and its 52-week low was ₹280.75 on 8 March 2022, showing that it is now trading 4.69% below the high and 30% above the low at ₹365.00. The brokerage firm ICICI Securities is bullish on the stock and has set a buying range of ₹355-365, for a target price of ₹425.00 and has also recommended maintaining a stop loss of ₹327.00. From the current market price, the stock is 16% away from its target price which would also be a new 52-week-high for the stock.

The research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Securities said “Defence PSU have remained resilient and is seen outperforming the broader market. Many stocks from the defence space have generated a breakout above their multi-year consolidation phase, indicating a structural turnaround. Within defence space we remain constructive on Cochin shipyard which we expect to outperform as it has recently generated a breakout above the falling supply line joining highs of Jun21 ( ₹433) and Apr22 ( ₹357) and is seen sustaining above the same signalling resumption of up move."

They further added that “The stock in the process has also generated a breakout above last four months range ( ₹357-297) with strong volume of more than three times the 50 weeks average volume highlighting strength and offers fresh entry opportunity. We expect the stock to continue with its current up move and head towards ₹425 levels in coming months being the 161.8% extension of the previous up move ( ₹281-357) as projected from the Jun22 trough of ₹297. Weekly MACD is in uptrend and is seen entering into positive territory signalling acceleration of the up move."

Commenting on the Q1FY23 performance of Cochin Shipyard, the research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Securities said “During Q1FY23, CSL reported revenue growth of 33.8% YoY to ₹440.9 crore; driven by ~31% YoY growth in ship building segment (80% of revenues) and ~47% YoY growth in ship repair segment (20% of revenues). EBITDA increased by 50.5% YoY to ₹31.5 crore as EBITDA margin improved to 7.1% in Q1FY23 (from 6.4% in Q1FY22). PAT increased by 47.2% YoY to ₹42.2 crore. Margins for CSL were cushioned by superior margins carried by IAC-2, which is expected to peak out by H2FY24 as IAC-2 is set to be commissioned in Sept-22. The new orders viz. the NGMV (Next Gen Missile Vessels) & ASW Corvette, which would be core revenue drivers for Cochin, carry relatively lower margins (NGMV-low double digits, ASW Corvette-High single digit). However, ship-repairing, which has slightly superior margins is expected to perform better. Hence, margins should not get depleted too much. Also, we expect growth in revenue to curtail the impact on profitability. With order book close to ₹10000 crore and ₹10000 crore more in order enquiries in addition to the benefit that CSL will get from Make In India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Indigenous of defence products, CSL is expected to have a bright future ahead. Moreover, discussions around India’s need for third aircraft carrier (IAC-3) are in process and company’s management believe that CSL is ready to take on the massive project."

