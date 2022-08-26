This Miniratna stock to make a new 52-week-high, ICICI Securities says to BUY3 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 05:56 PM IST
A mid-cap firm with a market valuation of ₹4,793.33 crore that operates in the industrial sector is Cochin Shipyard Ltd. One of India's top shipbuilding and repair facilities, Cochin Shipyard has Miniratna status. The sole shipyard managed by the Ministry of Ports and the largest public shipyard is Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Cochin Shipyard Ltd. shares ended trading on the NSE today at ₹365.00 a piece, up 3.94% from the previous close of ₹351.15. The stock has gained by 3.49% over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has climbed by 2.70% so far in 2022. The stock's 52-week high on the NSE was ₹383.00 on 12 November 2021, and its 52-week low was ₹280.75 on 8 March 2022, showing that it is now trading 4.69% below the high and 30% above the low at ₹365.00. The brokerage firm ICICI Securities is bullish on the stock and has set a buying range of ₹355-365, for a target price of ₹425.00 and has also recommended maintaining a stop loss of ₹327.00. From the current market price, the stock is 16% away from its target price which would also be a new 52-week-high for the stock.