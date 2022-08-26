This Miniratna stock to make a new 52-week-high, ICICI Securities says to BUY

Commenting on the Q1FY23 performance of Cochin Shipyard, the research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Securities said “During Q1FY23, CSL reported revenue growth of 33.8% YoY to ₹440.9 crore; driven by ~31% YoY growth in ship building segment (80% of revenues) and ~47% YoY growth in ship repair segment (20% of revenues). EBITDA increased by 50.5% YoY to ₹31.5 crore as EBITDA margin improved to 7.1% in Q1FY23 (from 6.4% in Q1FY22). PAT increased by 47.2% YoY to ₹42.2 crore. Margins for CSL were cushioned by superior margins carried by IAC-2, which is expected to peak out by H2FY24 as IAC-2 is set to be commissioned in Sept-22. The new orders viz. the NGMV (Next Gen Missile Vessels) & ASW Corvette, which would be core revenue drivers for Cochin, carry relatively lower margins (NGMV-low double digits, ASW Corvette-High single digit). However, ship-repairing, which has slightly superior margins is expected to perform better. Hence, margins should not get depleted too much. Also, we expect growth in revenue to curtail the impact on profitability. With order book close to ₹10000 crore and ₹10000 crore more in order enquiries in addition to the benefit that CSL will get from Make In India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Indigenous of defence products, CSL is expected to have a bright future ahead. Moreover, discussions around India’s need for third aircraft carrier (IAC-3) are in process and company’s management believe that CSL is ready to take on the massive project."