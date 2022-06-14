This multibagger aluminium stock recommends 1:2 bonus issue: Key takeaways

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday 13 June, 2022, has inter alia recommended the issue of Bonus shares in the proportion of ratio of 1:2 [i.e. 1 (One)] fully paid up Equity shares for every 2 (Two) Equity shares held] to the shareholders on such date (Record Date) as may be determined by the Board of Director(s) of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each subject to the approval of Members of the company and other approvals, consents, permissions, conditions and sanctions, as may be necessary," the company has said in a BSE exchange filing.