Hindustan Motors has a market capitalization of ₹532 Cr and operates in the automobile industry as a small-cap company. At its Uttarpara and Pithampur divisions, the firm now manufactures the Ambassador (1500 and 2000 cc diesel, 1800 cc petrol, CNG and LPG versions) and the light commercial vehicle 1-tonne payload mini-truck Winner (2000 cc diesel and CNG). The firm also has a plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, near Indore, where it manufactures 1800 cc CNG and other versions, according to the website of Hindustan Motors.

Hindustan Motors shares have been locked in the upper circuit for the last 15 sessions, and the stock is currently locked in at ₹25.55, up 4.93 per cent from its previous closing of ₹24.35. As of 14 June 2022, 13:50 P.M, the quantity traded on the BSE is 1,34,507. In trade today the stock has touched a new 52-week-high of ₹25.55 and made a 52-week-low of ₹7.00 on 22/09/2021 indicating that at the current upper circuit limit of ₹25.55 the stock is trading 265% higher from its 52-week-low.

Hindustan Motors is trading higher above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages and has gained over the previous 18 days, delivering 146.15 per cent multibagger gains. As the stock opened with a 4.93 per cent gain today and reached an all-time high of ₹25.55, it outperformed the sector by 5.22 per cent. The stock has gained by 21.43 per cent in the previous five trading days, and it has soared by 132.88 per cent in the last month, rising from ₹10.95 to the present level.

In the previous six months, the stock has risen from ₹11.60 on December 14, 2021 to ₹25.55 today, representing a multibagger return of 119.83 per cent. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has risen from ₹12.30 on January 3, 2022 to the current level of 107.32 per cent, representing a multibagger gain of 107.32 per cent in 2022. Hindustan Motors shares have risen from ₹8.90 on June 14, 2021 to the current level, representing a multibagger gain of 186.52 per cent in one year. YTD, the stock has beaten the Sensex by 96.24 per cent, and in one year, it has outperformed the Sensex by 186 per cent. The promoters own 32.34 per cent of the firm, Financial Institutions (FI) own 1.29 per cent and the general public owns 58.41 per cent of the shareholdings.

The stock is presently trading at a PE of 28.53, which is overvalued, and the stock may not be considered a long-term buy because the ROE and ROCE are currently negative over the previous 2 to 3 years, and the firm has demonstrated bad profit growth of more than 50% during the last 2 to 3 years. The stock is in the overbought zone, according to the most recent RSI indicator of ₹92.