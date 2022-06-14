This multibagger auto stock hits upper circuit for 15 days in a row

In the previous six months, the stock has risen from ₹11.60 on December 14, 2021 to ₹25.55 today, representing a multibagger return of 119.83 per cent. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has risen from ₹12.30 on January 3, 2022 to the current level of 107.32 per cent, representing a multibagger gain of 107.32 per cent in 2022. Hindustan Motors shares have risen from ₹8.90 on June 14, 2021 to the current level, representing a multibagger gain of 186.52 per cent in one year. YTD, the stock has beaten the Sensex by 96.24 per cent, and in one year, it has outperformed the Sensex by 186 per cent. The promoters own 32.34 per cent of the firm, Financial Institutions (FI) own 1.29 per cent and the general public owns 58.41 per cent of the shareholdings.