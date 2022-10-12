This multibagger chemical stock gives 180% returns in 2 years. Should you buy?

Should you buy Gujarat Alkalies shares?

In a note, HDFC Securities Fundamental Research Analyst Kushal Rughani said, "We estimate 18% CAGR in revenue led by healthy growth in volumes across business segments and strong realisations. Company had registered 55% YoY growth in revenue in FY22 at ₹3759cr due to robust realisations. EBITDA margin had improved 1150bps YoY at 26.2% and PAT increased 238% YoY at ₹560cr. After a sharp surge in margin, we expect it to stabilise at around ~28-29% over the next two years. Net profit is expected to grow at 29% CAGR over FY22-24E. GACL has taken up various projects, which include adding new products in the portfolio as well as expanding the current product lines by putting up additional capacities through new plants."