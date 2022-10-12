This multibagger chemical stock gives 180% returns in 2 years. Should you buy?

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (GACL), the second-largest player in the domestic caustic chlorine industry, is a multi-bagger as the shares have risen by nearly 3-folds in two years. Despite a series of periodic corrections, this midcap stock's post-pandemic performance has been robust. Currently, the shares are around ₹904 levels on Dalal Street and HDFC Securities is upbeat on the company. The stock brokerage expects the stock to hit a new high of ₹1,077 apiece in the next 2 quarters.
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals (GACL), the second-largest player in the domestic caustic chlorine industry, is a multi-bagger as the shares have risen by nearly 3-folds in two years. Despite a series of periodic corrections, this midcap stock's post-pandemic performance has been robust. Currently, the shares are around ₹904 levels on Dalal Street and HDFC Securities is upbeat on the company. The stock brokerage expects the stock to hit a new high of ₹1,077 apiece in the next 2 quarters.
In the past five fiscals, Gujarat Alkalies have given significant dividend to its shareholders. In FY22, the company paid a dividend of 100% to ₹10 per share, compared to a dividend of ₹8 per share each in FY21, FY20, and FY19. In the fiscal FY18, the company a dividend of ₹6.50 per share.
In the past five fiscals, Gujarat Alkalies have given significant dividend to its shareholders. In FY22, the company paid a dividend of 100% to ₹10 per share, compared to a dividend of ₹8 per share each in FY21, FY20, and FY19. In the fiscal FY18, the company a dividend of ₹6.50 per share.
On Wednesday, this midcap stock closed at ₹903.85 apiece down by 0.53%. The company's market cap is around ₹6,637.60 crore.
On Wednesday, this midcap stock closed at ₹903.85 apiece down by 0.53%. The company's market cap is around ₹6,637.60 crore.
At the current market price, Gujarat Alkalies' dividend yield is at 1.1%.
At the current market price, Gujarat Alkalies' dividend yield is at 1.1%.
In the July - September 2022 quarter, the stock climbed over 30%. While in a year, the shares have jumped by over 12% compared to October 12, 2021, when the shares stood near ₹804.3 apiece on BSE.
In the July - September 2022 quarter, the stock climbed over 30%. While in a year, the shares have jumped by over 12% compared to October 12, 2021, when the shares stood near ₹804.3 apiece on BSE.
Notably, in two years, the company's shares have skyrocketed by nearly 180%. On October 12, 2020, the shares were around ₹323 apiece on BSE. But compared to March 24, 2020, when the shares stood at ₹165 apiece levels, it has given goliath returns of nearly 448%.
Notably, in two years, the company's shares have skyrocketed by nearly 180%. On October 12, 2020, the shares were around ₹323 apiece on BSE. But compared to March 24, 2020, when the shares stood at ₹165 apiece levels, it has given goliath returns of nearly 448%.
The first nationwide lockdown came into effect from midnight of March 24 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The first nationwide lockdown came into effect from midnight of March 24 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The company produces a wide range of products, including caustic soda, liquid, and gaseous chlorine, hydrogen peroxide, phosphoric acid and aluminium chloride, which find application across a diversified group of industries, including textile, pulp and paper, aluminum, detergents, soaps, rayon, plastics, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and agricultural chemicals.
The company produces a wide range of products, including caustic soda, liquid, and gaseous chlorine, hydrogen peroxide, phosphoric acid and aluminium chloride, which find application across a diversified group of industries, including textile, pulp and paper, aluminum, detergents, soaps, rayon, plastics, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and agricultural chemicals.
Should you buy Gujarat Alkalies shares?
In a note, HDFC Securities Fundamental Research Analyst Kushal Rughani said, "We estimate 18% CAGR in revenue led by healthy growth in volumes across business segments and strong realisations. Company had registered 55% YoY growth in revenue in FY22 at ₹3759cr due to robust realisations. EBITDA margin had improved 1150bps YoY at 26.2% and PAT increased 238% YoY at ₹560cr. After a sharp surge in margin, we expect it to stabilise at around ~28-29% over the next two years. Net profit is expected to grow at 29% CAGR over FY22-24E. GACL has taken up various projects, which include adding new products in the portfolio as well as expanding the current product lines by putting up additional capacities through new plants."
Should you buy Gujarat Alkalies shares?
In a note, HDFC Securities Fundamental Research Analyst Kushal Rughani said, "We estimate 18% CAGR in revenue led by healthy growth in volumes across business segments and strong realisations. Company had registered 55% YoY growth in revenue in FY22 at ₹3759cr due to robust realisations. EBITDA margin had improved 1150bps YoY at 26.2% and PAT increased 238% YoY at ₹560cr. After a sharp surge in margin, we expect it to stabilise at around ~28-29% over the next two years. Net profit is expected to grow at 29% CAGR over FY22-24E. GACL has taken up various projects, which include adding new products in the portfolio as well as expanding the current product lines by putting up additional capacities through new plants."
In Q1FY23, the company posted a strong set of numbers on the back of better realisations. The company has non-current investments of ₹2087 crore, which includes investments in Gujarat Gas, GSFC, and GIPCL worth ₹1364 crore and unquoted investments of ₹31 crore. GACL-Nalco JV's investment value stood at ₹409 crore. Total investment value per share excluding JV investments comes to ₹230 per share as of Mar-2022. The 10,000 TPA (80%) Hydrazine Hydrate Project, with forward integration to Hydrogen Peroxide, has started at Dahej Complex on 26th September 2022
In Q1FY23, the company posted a strong set of numbers on the back of better realisations. The company has non-current investments of ₹2087 crore, which includes investments in Gujarat Gas, GSFC, and GIPCL worth ₹1364 crore and unquoted investments of ₹31 crore. GACL-Nalco JV's investment value stood at ₹409 crore. Total investment value per share excluding JV investments comes to ₹230 per share as of Mar-2022. The 10,000 TPA (80%) Hydrazine Hydrate Project, with forward integration to Hydrogen Peroxide, has started at Dahej Complex on 26th September 2022
Also, the recent capacity addition, better utilisations, and healthy realisations would drive growth in the coming quarters, as per HDFC Securities.
Also, the recent capacity addition, better utilisations, and healthy realisations would drive growth in the coming quarters, as per HDFC Securities.
Rughani's note added, "We think that given the commissioning of forward integration projects, expansions, power saving initiatives and NALCO JV could lead to scale economies/operating leverage and a rerating of the stock in addition to earnings expansion despite a largely commodity portfolio (though going into higher value add products)."
Rughani's note added, "We think that given the commissioning of forward integration projects, expansions, power saving initiatives and NALCO JV could lead to scale economies/operating leverage and a rerating of the stock in addition to earnings expansion despite a largely commodity portfolio (though going into higher value add products)."
Further, on investing in Gujarat Alkalies shares, Rughani's note said, "We feel investors can buy at ₹918-926 and add more on declines to ₹824 (6.5x FY24E EPS) for base case target of ₹995 (~7.8x FY24E EPS) and bull case target of ₹1077 (8.5x FY24E EPS) over the next two quarters."
Further, on investing in Gujarat Alkalies shares, Rughani's note said, "We feel investors can buy at ₹918-926 and add more on declines to ₹824 (6.5x FY24E EPS) for base case target of ₹995 (~7.8x FY24E EPS) and bull case target of ₹1077 (8.5x FY24E EPS) over the next two quarters."