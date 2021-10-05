As per Axis Securities research report, "Aarti Industries plants are running at high utilization levels with demand in the domestic market for discretionary products having already reached pre-Covid levels while export markets are expected to resume normalcy by the end of H2FY22. Moving forward, focus on value-added products, production of more downstream products and better operating leverage is expected to drive the company’s margin and profitability. The company is exhibiting good earnings growth visibility over a medium to long term driven by 1) Capex coming on stream, 2) Commercialization of its key long-term contracts, 3) Growing contribution of value-added products, and 4) Structural shift in the global supply chains becoming independent of China."

