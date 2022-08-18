This multibagger chemical stock's target upgraded by Geojit. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 01:51 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: Brokerage says that the chemical stock may go up to ₹1,340 apiece in long term
Multibagger stock: Tata Chemicals shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last few years. However, the stock has remained under sell-off stress in last one year. However, those who had bought this stock during the sell-off triggered after the outbreak of first Covid-19 wave in 2020. From April 2020 to till date, this chemical stock has surged from around ₹220 to ₹1,100 apiece levels, logging near 400 per cent appreciation in this near two and half year time. However, Geojit is still bullish on this Tata group stock and has recently upgraded its target to ₹1,340 in long term.