This multibagger chemical stock's target upgraded by Geojit. Do you own?

Multibagger stock: Tata Chemicals shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last few years. However, the stock has remained under sell-off stress in last one year. However, those who had bought this stock during the sell-off triggered after the outbreak of first Covid-19 wave in 2020. From April 2020 to till date, this chemical stock has surged from around ₹220 to ₹1,100 apiece levels, logging near 400 per cent appreciation in this near two and half year time. However, Geojit is still bullish on this Tata group stock and has recently upgraded its target to ₹1,340 in long term.

