This multibagger defence stock rises 140% in one month. Experts see more gain

Speaking on the impact of ₹120 crore PLI scheme for drone makers; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "This ₹120 crore PLI scheme for drone manufacturing companies is for 5 years and it will have long-term impact on the company. So, one shouldn't think that it will have immediate impact on the stock price of the defence company. The stock has already surged around 140 per cent in the last one month and hence profit-booking in the counter is strongly awaited. One should wait for that profit-booking and then take fresh buy position in the counter for medium to long-term. However, its single listed drone manufacturing company status is going to last long after upcoming Paras Defence IPO. Paras Defence is also in drone manufacturing."

