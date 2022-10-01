This multibagger FMCG stock announces record date for stock split: Do you own?2 min read . 12:11 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹78.90 Cr, Anjani Foods Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry
With a market valuation of ₹78.90 Cr, Anjani Foods Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. One of the first and top sellers of bakery food and distributors of baked products in Andhra Pradesh is Anjani Foods Limited (AFL). The company's distribution network spans five districts in North Andhra Pradesh, and its retail shops are now mostly found in Vizag. Current shareholders and potential buyers should be informed of the record date for this FMCG company's stock split, which has been declared by the board.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015, the company has fixed Friday, i.e. 21st October 2022 as the record date, to ascertain the name of shareholders entitled for split/sub-division of equity shares of ₹10 each into 5 equity shares of ₹2 each."
Anjani Foods Ltd.'s shares on the BSE ended trading on Friday at Rs. 141.15 a piece, up Rs. 4.98% from the previous close of Rs. 134.45. Compared to the 20-Day average volume of 3,009 shares, the stock had a total volume on the BSE of 4,821 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹14.80 on April 30, 2010, to the market price today, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 853.72% during the previous 12 years. The stock price climbed from ₹19.70 on October 11, 2017, to the amount it is now during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 616.50% and an approximate CAGR of 49.31%.
In the last 3 years, the stock price has risen from ₹5.23 as of 14th October 2019 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 2,598.85% and a CAGR of 204.38% approx. However, in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 25.10% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 22.62% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹202.95 on (22/12/2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹66.10 on (24/06/2022), indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 30.45% below the high and 113.54% above the low.
For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 75.00% and a public shareholding of 25.00%.
