This multibagger FMCG stock announces record date for stock split: Do you own?

In the last 3 years, the stock price has risen from ₹5.23 as of 14th October 2019 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 2,598.85% and a CAGR of 204.38% approx. However, in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 25.10% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 22.62% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹202.95 on (22/12/2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹66.10 on (24/06/2022), indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 30.45% below the high and 113.54% above the low.