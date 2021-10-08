Multibagger stock: Hospitality stock Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered multibagger return to its investors in last one year. Lemon Tree share price witnessed profit-booking pressure in early month of this year, but soon picked momentum that gets reflected in its last 6 months return of around 55 per cent. According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, this multibagger stock has given breakout at ₹49.50 levels on closing basis and it may go up to ₹65 apiece in short-term period of one month.

Speaking on the recent breakout in Lemon Tree shares, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "On the monthly chart, Lemon Tree share price has turned around from the low of ₹14.05 levels since May 2020 to ₹49.50 till December 2020, surging more than 250 per cent in just 7 months. After that, the stock retreated almost 45 per cent from the high of ₹49.50 to ₹27 levels in April 2021. In the month of May 2021, again Lemon Tree share price has started to regain with heavy Volume and given a breakout at ₹49.50 levels in the recent month."

"On a weekly time-frame, the stock has confirmed Horizontal Line breakout and moved above the prior swing highs. The stock has also shifted above Ichimoku Cloud formation with a positive crossover. The Volume activities have been gradually from last two weeks, which is supporting the upward trend. An indicator MACD & Stochastic have also suggested positive crossover."

Sumeet Bagadia went on to add that on the daily chart, the stock has traded above the 'Upper Bollinger Band formation & 50-days SMA,' which indicates bullish strength for the near term.

Asked about his recommendation in regard to Lemon Tree shares, the Choice Broking experts said, "I am expecting an upward move in Lemon Tree shares for the target of ₹60 to ₹65 levels, while on the downside; the support comes at ₹38 to ₹40 levels." He said that Lemon Tree share price target mentioned above would be achieved in around one month time.

