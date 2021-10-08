Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >This multibagger hospitality stock can give 20% return in one month: Sumeet Bagadia

This multibagger hospitality stock can give 20% return in one month: Sumeet Bagadia

Multibagger stock: In the month of May 2021, again Lemon Tree share price has started to regain with heavy Volume and given a breakout at 49.50 levels in the recent month, said Sumeet Bagadia.
2 min read . 12:38 PM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: On the monthly chart, Lemon Tree share price has turned around from the low of 14.05 levels since May 2020 to 49.50 till December 2020, Sumeet Bagadia says

Multibagger stock: Hospitality stock Lemon Tree Hotels has delivered multibagger return to its investors in last one year. Lemon Tree share price witnessed profit-booking pressure in early month of this year, but soon picked momentum that gets reflected in its last 6 months return of around 55 per cent. According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, this multibagger stock has given breakout at 49.50 levels on closing basis and it may go up to 65 apiece in short-term period of one month.

Speaking on the recent breakout in Lemon Tree shares, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "On the monthly chart, Lemon Tree share price has turned around from the low of 14.05 levels since May 2020 to 49.50 till December 2020, surging more than 250 per cent in just 7 months. After that, the stock retreated almost 45 per cent from the high of 49.50 to 27 levels in April 2021. In the month of May 2021, again Lemon Tree share price has started to regain with heavy Volume and given a breakout at 49.50 levels in the recent month."

"On a weekly time-frame, the stock has confirmed Horizontal Line breakout and moved above the prior swing highs. The stock has also shifted above Ichimoku Cloud formation with a positive crossover. The Volume activities have been gradually from last two weeks, which is supporting the upward trend. An indicator MACD & Stochastic have also suggested positive crossover."

Source: Choice Broking
Sumeet Bagadia went on to add that on the daily chart, the stock has traded above the 'Upper Bollinger Band formation & 50-days SMA,' which indicates bullish strength for the near term.

Asked about his recommendation in regard to Lemon Tree shares, the Choice Broking experts said, "I am expecting an upward move in Lemon Tree shares for the target of 60 to 65 levels, while on the downside; the support comes at 38 to 40 levels." He said that Lemon Tree share price target mentioned above would be achieved in around one month time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

