Speaking on the recent breakout in Lemon Tree shares, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "On the monthly chart, Lemon Tree share price has turned around from the low of ₹14.05 levels since May 2020 to ₹49.50 till December 2020, surging more than 250 per cent in just 7 months. After that, the stock retreated almost 45 per cent from the high of ₹49.50 to ₹27 levels in April 2021. In the month of May 2021, again Lemon Tree share price has started to regain with heavy Volume and given a breakout at ₹49.50 levels in the recent month."