This multibagger IT stock sets record date for 600% interim dividend2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 09:49 PM IST
- Tanla Platforms Ltd. is a mid-cap company in the IT software industry with a market worth of Rs. 10,187.02 Crore.
Listen to this article
Tanla Platforms Ltd. is a mid-cap company in the IT software industry with a market worth of Rs. 10,187.02 Crore. One of the largest providers of cloud communication solutions worldwide is the company. For the fiscal year 2022–2023, the company's board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 6 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 1 each (600%). With the market price at Rs. 748.50 currently, the dividend yield is 0.80%. The record date announced by the corporation to determine the shareholders' eligibility for dividend purposes is something that investors need to be aware of.