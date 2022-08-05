This multibagger IT stock sets record date for 600% interim dividend

The shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd closed today at ₹748.50 apiece, down by 2.29% from the previous close. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹30.30 as of 11th August 2017 to the current price level of ₹748.50 as of 5 August 2022, 3:30 pm IST which results in a whopping multibagger return of 2,370.30%. However, in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 18.73% and on a YTD basis, the stock has dropped 59.30% so far in 2022. In the last 6 months, the stock has fallen 55.94% and has dropped 24.46% in the last 1 month. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,096.75 on 17-January-22 and a 52-week-low of ₹584.50 on 27-July-22 indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 64.30% below the 52-week-high and 28.05% above the 52-week-low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}