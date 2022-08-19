This multibagger metal stock to give a 175% dividend soon: Check record date

The Board of Directors of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2022 of ₹3.5 per share (175%) on 25,02,80,500 fully paid Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the AGM, will be credited/despatched within 30 days of the conclusion of AGM after deduction of tax as per the provisions of Income-tax Act, 1961, to those Members whose names are borne on the Register of Members of the Company on September 5, 2022 or to their mandatees. In respect of shares held by the Members in dematerialised form, dividend will be credited/despatched on the basis of details of beneficial ownership to be received from the depositories for this purpose."