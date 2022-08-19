This multibagger metal stock to give a 175% dividend soon: Check record date

This multibagger metal stock to give a 175% dividend soon: Check record date2 min read . 10:53 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹26,578.54 crore, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the industrial industry.
With a market valuation of ₹26,578.54 crore, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. is a large-cap company that operates in the industrial industry. The largest manufacturer of structural steel tubes in India is APL Apollo Tubes Limited, which has a capacity to produce 2.6 million tonnes annually. With more than 1,100 different types of Pre-Galvanized Tubes, Structural Steel Tubes, Galvanized Tubes, MS Black Pipes, and Hollow Sections in its product line, APL Apollo is one of India's top producers of premium steel products.
The Board of Directors of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2022 of ₹3.5 per share (175%) on 25,02,80,500 fully paid Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the AGM, will be credited/despatched within 30 days of the conclusion of AGM after deduction of tax as per the provisions of Income-tax Act, 1961, to those Members whose names are borne on the Register of Members of the Company on September 5, 2022 or to their mandatees. In respect of shares held by the Members in dematerialised form, dividend will be credited/despatched on the basis of details of beneficial ownership to be received from the depositories for this purpose."
The Board further added that “The Dividend, if declared at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid after 12th September, 2022, to the Members whose names are recorded in the Company's Register of Members or as Beneficial Owners in the records of the Depositories on 5th September 2022 or to their mandates."
Today's closing price for APL Apollo Tubes Ltd shares was ₹1,060.00 per share, up 1.43% from yesterday's close of ₹1045.10. The stock price climbed from ₹14.06 on December 16, 2011, to the level it is at today, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 7,439.12%. The stock price soared from ₹158.50 per share on September 1, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 568.77% over that time. The stock has generated a multibagger return of 718.61% over the past three years but only gained 32.00% during the past year. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 11.68% so far in 2022.
