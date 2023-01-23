This multibagger mid cap stock declares 150% dividend, check record date3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:47 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹13,828.76 Cr, KEI Industries Limited is a mid-cap company that engages in the industrial industry.
With a market valuation of ₹13,828.76 Cr, KEI Industries Limited is a mid-cap company that engages in the industrial industry. Through a massive array of more than 5000 channel partners, the firm serves customers in over 45 countries while maintaining an international footprint. The company, which has its headquarters in New Delhi, India, provides a wide array of cabling and wiring solutions. The corporation today released its third quarter fiscal year 2022–2023 earnings and announced a 150% dividend for the fiscal year.
