This multibagger mid cap stock declares 150% dividend, check record date

The shares of KEI Industries Limited closed today on the NSE at ₹1,525.25 apiece level, up by 0.53% from the previous close of ₹1,517.15. The stock recorded a total volume of 65,678 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 188,730 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 37.54% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 3.01% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,661.95 on (27-Oct-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹951.00 on (22-Feb-2022). In the last 3 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 190% and in the last 5 years, it has generated a multibagger return of 308.37%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}