This multibagger penny stock fixes record date for 102:100 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 04:56 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹13 Cr, SMVD Poly Pack is a small-cap company that operates in the packaging industry. One of the leading Indian manufacturers and exporters of bulk bags, PP/HDPE woven bags, and FIBC Jumbo bags is SMVD Polypack. The firm owns cutting-edge equipment with a 4000 MT installed capacity per year. Fertilizer plants, cement plants, chemical industries, flour mills, ceramic industries, steel industries, plastic compounds, rice plants, poultry farms, and many more are among the company's clientele. The record date for 102:100 bonus shares has been made public by the company's board of directors.