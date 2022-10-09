This multibagger penny stock fixes record date for 102:100 bonus shares

The company has said in its annual report that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, August 22, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders in General Meeting, approved and recommended issue of bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each credited as fully paid-up to eligible members of the Company in the proportion of 102:100 i.e. 102 (One hundred and Two) equity shares of nominal value Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for every 100 (hundred) equity share of nominal value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each by capitalizing a sum not exceeding Rs. 5,06,47,080/- (Five crore six lakhs fourty seven thousand and eighty Rupees only) out of capital redemption reserve / securities premium account and/or any other permitted reserves / surplus of the Company, as may be considered appropriate."