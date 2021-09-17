Multibagger stock: On account of NSE Nifty, BSE Sensex, mid-cap and small-cap indices soaring to record highs, a handful of shares have entered into the elite list of multibagger stocks in 2021. ANG Lifesciences shares are one of them. This pharma stock has surged from ₹85.50 per stock levels to ₹642.10 apiece (today at 12:44 PM at BSE) in last six month — logging around 650 per cent return for its shareholders in this period.

ANG Lifesciences share price history

This multibagger stock has been under profit-booking pressure as it has gone down around 5 per cent in the intraday trade session. In the last 5 trade sessions, it has made its highest closing at ₹744.70 apiece but couldn't sustain at highs and went down from these levels to ₹642.10 per equity share today. However, in last one month, this pharma stock has surged from ₹527 per shares to ₹642.10 per stock levels — logging around 22 per cent rise. Similarly, in the last six month, this multibagger stock jumped from ₹85.50 per stock levels to ₹642.10 apiece — delivering near 650 per cent return to its shareholders.

Impact on investors' money

Taking cue from this multibagger stock's price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.22 lakh in this period, if the investor had remained invested in this stock throughout this period. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 3 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.56 lakh as the multibagger stock has surged from ₹180.35 per equity share (close price on 16th June 2021) to ₹642.10 apiece today — near 3.56 times.

However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter six month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹7.50 lakh today, if the investor had remained invested in the counter till date.

ANG Lifesciences share price outlook

Suggesting investors to buy this multibagger stock for more gains; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “One can buy this counter at current market price for ₹750 to rs 800 targets maintaining stop loss at ₹600 apiece." He said that the pharma stock has strong support at ₹600 to ₹625.

