This multibagger pharma stock gives 650% return in 6 months. Do you own?

This multibagger stock has been under profit-booking pressure as it has gone down around 5 per cent in the intraday trade session. In the last 5 trade sessions, it has made its highest closing at ₹744.70 apiece but couldn't sustain at highs and went down from these levels to ₹642.10 per equity share today. However, in last one month, this pharma stock has surged from ₹527 per shares to ₹642.10 per stock levels — logging around 22 per cent rise. Similarly, in the last six month, this multibagger stock jumped from ₹85.50 per stock levels to ₹642.10 apiece — delivering near 650 per cent return to its shareholders.